Dismal show in Mandi went against Pratibha Singh

Shimla, December 10

It is a political situation that has arisen in Himachal politics after over four decades when the post of chief minister has gone outside “Holly Lodge”, the residence of six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, leaving Pratibha Singh out in the cold.

The situation, most political analysts feel, has arisen due to the absence of the Virbhadra Singh from the political spectrum of the hill state. Virbhadra, who came to state politics in 1983 when he replaced Chief Minister Thakur Ram Lal, dominated Congress politics till his death on July 8, 2021. Being an astute politician, the ‘Raja’ continued to dominate Himachal politics till he breathed his last.

The manner in which political developments fanned out today was least to the liking of Pratibha, her son Vikramaditya Singh, two-time MLA from Shimla (Rural) and the diehard loyalists of Virbhadra Singh.

“Even though their position was not the same as during Virbhadra’s times, yet they had expected to get the post of Deputy CM for Vikramaditya, for which Pratibha eventually bargained, but unsuccessfully,” said a senior Congress leader.

However, a fact that even Pratibha would not deny is that the Virbhadra camp had shrunk with the passing away of the veteran leader. Even though Pratibha managed to get the post of state Congress president after her win in the Mandi Lok Sabha bypoll against all odds, she failed to get elevated to the CM’s post.

The party high command reportedly had reservations about facing another Lok Sabha and Assembly bypoll to pave the way for Pratibha’s entry into the Vidhan Sabha within six months.

Party sources said her detractors also used the dismal performance of the Congress in Mandi district, where it won just one out of 10 seats. The Congress won only four of the 17 segments in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat represented by her.

With all these factors in mind, the Congress high command had reservations about making Pratibha the CM even though she is a five-time MP. Her son, in all probability, will now be accommodated as a minister in the Cabinet.

What probably also went against her was the fact that many MLAs had wanted the Congress to finally come out of the shadow of Virbhadra. It is no secret that Virbhadra on most occasions became the CM on the sheer strength of support of majority MLAs, much against the wishes of the high command and Gandhi family.