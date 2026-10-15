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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dismiss govt for not fulfilling poll vows, BJP urges Guv

Dismiss govt for not fulfilling poll vows, BJP urges Guv

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:38 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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BJP members hold a protest against the state Congress government, in Solan on Wednesday.
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The BJP today attacked the Congress for failing to honour its election promises four years after All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Vadra announced Rs 1,500 per month to women and one lakh jobs in the first Cabinet meeting at an election rally held here.

The BJP requested the Governor to consider dismissing the government for failing to fulfil its poll promises, as these were not mere election slogans but promises made to the people of the state.

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Referring to the available district-wise data, the BJP leaders claimed that merely 35,687 women in the state — with barely 309 women in Solan district — have received this assistance, which was only marginally higher than the beneficiaries of Kinnaur. They questioned the local MLA and Minister for Health and Family Welfare as well as Social Justice and Empowerment DR Shandil for failing to protect the interest of women in Solan.

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As per the details of beneficiaries furnished by the BJP, 7,280 women from Una, 5,249 from Shimla, 4,283 from Kullu, 4,128 from Sirmaur, 3,279 from Chamba, 3,254 from Bilaspur, 3,187 from Mandi, 2,233 from Kangra, 1,233 from Lahaul-Spiti and 723 from Hamirpur have received this assistance. Besides, 591 women from Solan and 309 from Kinnaur were granted this assistance.

“If 24 lakh women were promised Rs 1,500 per month, each woman should have received a total of Rs 72,000 in 48 months. The gap highlights its limited implementation,” claimed Rashmi Dhar, vice-president, state BJP, and Shailender Gupta, president, Congress Urban Mandal, Solan.

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They also took the Congress to task for misguiding the youth on the issue of employment and demanded clear figures on the number of youth employed in the past four years in the state.

Rashmi Dhar said, “Instead of fulfilling the promises made to the people during the elections, the government is now trying to divert attention from its failures.”

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