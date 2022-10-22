Dissidence in 3 of 4 Kullu seats to hit BJP hard

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, OCTOBER 21

The rebellion by BJP leaders in the three of the four seats of the district is sure to dent the prospects of the party’s “Mission Repeat”.

3 to contest independently BJP vice-president Ram Singh has announced to contest as an independent candidate from Kullu Sadar. This will hurt chances of Maheshwar Singh of the BJP.

Maheshwar’s son Hiteshwar Singh filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Banjar. He enjoys widespread public support.

State BJP vice-president and HPMC vice-chairman Ram Singh has announced to contest independently from Kullu Sadar and this is sure to damage the chances of BJP candidate Maheshwar Singh. Former MP Maheshwar Singh filed his nomination as BJP candidate from Kullu Sadar today. Ram Singh has declared that he will file nomination on October 25.

Maheshwar’s son Hiteshwar Singh also filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from Banjar today. He enjoys a lot of public support in the region from where his father had remained victorious twice and BJP candidates had won six times of 10 elections. The BJP had again played its bet on existing Banjar MLA Surender Shourie, who invokes votes in the name of being “dharti putra”. Though Hiteshwar’s cousin Aditya Vikram Singh had joined the BJP after being denied the Congress ticket, BJP will try to manipulate Hiteshwar to ensure withdrawal as his father has been given a ticket despite he being a septuagenarian. Congress candidate and former minister during BJP regime Khimi Ram Sharma had earlier won twice from the Banjar Assembly constituency in 2003 and 2007.

BJP Anni MLA Kishori Lal Sagar has also decided to contest the elections independently after being denied the party ticket this time, which has been given to Lokendra Kumar. Rebellion by the BJP party leaders and their supporters will have an adverse impact on the chances of BJP repeating the government. The BJP had won three of the four seats of Kullu during the last Assembly elections.

Education and Art, Language and Culture Minister Govind Singh Thakur filed his nomination as BJP candidate from Manali Assembly constituency today. He was accompanied by a large number of supporters and later he addressed the huge gathering. The Congress has not yet finalized its candidate from Manali, which has become a hot seat and has a large number of aspirants.