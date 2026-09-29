Dissolution of committee probing MGNREGA works irregularities in Nurpur sought

Questions have been raised over the constitution of a three-member committee to probe alleged irregularities in the execution of MGNREGA works, the supply of construction material and the vending system in Kamnala gram panchayat of Nurpur. Social activist and Director of NGO Ranjit Bakshi Jankalyan Foundation Akil Bakshi, on whose complaint the inquiry was instituted, on Monday demanded the dissolution of the probe committee and constitution of a fresh panel comprising officials from outside the Nurpur Assembly constituency.

In a memorandum submitted to the local SDM, Bakshi questioned the impartiality of the committee constituted by the Block Development Officer (BDO), Nurpur, on September 11, a day after he submitted his complaint. In his complaint, Bakshi had alleged irregularities in the execution of MGNREGA works, including the use of fake job cards, misappropriation of funds and discrepancies in the vending system and the supply of construction material for development works.

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In the latest memorandum, he alleged that Ashok Panjala, whom he described as a close relative of inquiry committee head Vijay Panjala, had been associated with Kamnala gram panchayat as a vendor and supplier of material for MGNREGA works. He claimed that the relationship raised questions about the impartiality of the inquiry and said that the existing committee be dissolved and another one comprising officials from other constituency, having no direct or indirect interest in the panchayat, be formed. He added that a representative of his NGO be included in the inquiry process to ensure transparency. He also sought the video recording of the committee’s proceedings and all spot inspections and actions taken during the investigation.

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Bakshi said that a forensic expert be included in the committee to examine financial documents, government records and electronic evidence to ascertain any possible tampering with records. He added that if an independent inquiry was not ordered within the stipulated period, he would initiate legal action, including seeking the registration of an FIR on the basis of the evidence available with him.

Meanwhile, BDO Ashok Kumar said that he was not aware of the association of a close relative of the inquiry committee head with the vending system for MGNREGA works in the panchayat. He added that if any conflict of interest was established, the SDM should get the allegations investigated by another agency.