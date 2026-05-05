Dist admn prepared for any emergency during IPL matches, says Kangra ADM

With three high-profile matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled this month at the HPCA Stadium, the Kangra district administration has completed extensive security, disaster management and emergency response preparations to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the matches, slated for May 11, 14 and 17.

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Kangra Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shilpi Beakta said that all four planned mock drills had been conducted successfully and the administration was fully prepared to handle any potential emergency during the matches.

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Considering the large influx of spectators, players, VVIPs, media personnel and support staff, the administration carried out scenario-based mock exercises to assess preparedness across a range of possible emergencies. These drills focused on testing response time, inter-departmental coordination, communication systems, evacuation protocols and crowd management strategies.

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On April 28, a structural collapse drill simulated a partial failure of a stadium structure. The exercise evaluated search and rescue operations, safe evacuation of injured persons, on-site medical assistance, triage systems and ambulance movement. A day later, on April 29, a drone intrusion and airspace threat simulation was conducted to test surveillance systems, coordination among police and security agencies, and adherence to airspace security protocols.

On Monday, two crucial drills were conducted. A night-time emergency drill simulated a power outage during an ongoing match. Authorities tested backup lighting systems, emergency exits, public announcement systems and evacuation procedures under low-visibility conditions, with systems found functioning as per prescribed standards.

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In addition, a fire emergency drill simulated a blaze in the food court and electrical room areas. The Fire Department demonstrated firefighting operations, smoke control measures, activation of fire hydrants, evacuation of affected individuals and the functioning of the incident command system.

Officials said agencies including the District Disaster Management Authority, SDRF, police, home guards, health, fire, education, electricity and jal shakti departments, along with the HPCA management and volunteers, actively participated in the exercises.

Following the drills, a review meeting was held to evaluate preparedness and incorporate necessary improvements. The administration has finalised emergency response plans, medical arrangements, traffic diversion strategies, crowd management systems and VVIP security coordination.

The ADM said the primary objective was to ensure the safety of all stakeholders. An emergency operations centre will maintain continuous monitoring during the matches. She also urged the public to follow official guidelines, adhere to parking and entry-exit rules, and report any suspicious activity immediately.