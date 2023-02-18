Dist-level fair begins at historic Lord Shiva temple in Indora

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, FEBRUARY 17

The three-day district-level Shivratri fair opened at historic Lord Shiva Temple, Kathgarh in Indora sub division of Kangra district on Friday evening.

Unique feature Kathgarh Mahadev Temple is the only Shiv temple in the world, where the Shivling is divided into two parts. It is believed that these two forms of Shiva automatically separate and then merge. One is worshipped as Lord Shiva and the other as Devi Parvati.

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar, who presided over the fair opening ceremony, said traditional fairs and festivals enriched heritage and strengthened social bonds in our society.

The minister led a colorful shobha yatra and performed pooja in the temple. He distributed prizes among the meritorious students who had participated in the scholarship examination conducted by the temple committee. He announced Rs 2 lakh for the maintenance and development of Kathgarh temple.

Om Parkash Katoch, president of Kathgarh temple management committee, who welcomed the chief guest, said the committee had undertaken various development activities of the temple and was utilizing the temple offerings judiciously.

The three- day fair will conclude on Sunday and local MLA Malinder Rajan will preside over the closing ceremony. Thousands of devotees from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu throng the temple to pay their obeisance.

The distance between two parts of Shivling automatically increases according to the planetary constellations. In summer this form splits into two parts and in winter it assumes one form. This old temple, built in Mughal style, comprises 6 feet tall and 5 feet round ‘Shivalinga’.