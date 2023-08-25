Distribution network damaged, water supply hit in Shimla

Shimla, August 24
Following heavy rainfall in the past few days, water supply to majority areas has been suspended for the past many days in the city. The disruption in supply can be attributed to heavy amount of silt at water sources and breakdown of water distribution network due to landslides and uprooted trees following incessant rain recently.
Sources said that the water pipeline network had suffered substantial damage and almost every ward in the city has been affected by it. Lifting or pumping of water has been affected due heavy silt and high turbidity levels at water sources. Water pipeline network has broken down in the city resulting in disruption.
An SJPNL official said, “Teams have been working day in and day out to restore the water pipeline network in the city even though there is scarcity of workers. If there is no further disruption by rain, the water supply is expected to resume in a day or two.” There are areas in the city that have not received water for the past four to five days. If not restored soon, the water supply crisis is bound to deepen in the coming days.
