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Home / Himachal Pradesh / District administration bans firecracker sales in narrow markets, restricts fireworks in Chauhatta bazaar in Mandi

District administration bans firecracker sales in narrow markets, restricts fireworks in Chauhatta bazaar in Mandi

Strap: Small Paddal ground designated as the only approved firecracker sales venue; restrictions to remain in force until November 9

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Dipender Manta
Mandi, Updated At : 01:40 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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To ensure public safety during the festive season, the District Magistrate Mandi, Apoorv Devgan, has issued two orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, imposing restrictions on the sale, storage and use of firecrackers in different parts of Mandi town.

According to the orders, the storage and sale of firecrackers and explosive materials has been prohibited in narrow markets, lanes and inside shops across Mandi town with immediate effect. The administration has designated Small Paddal Ground in Mandi as the sole authorised location for firecracker sales to regulate commercial activities and minimise risks during the festive season.

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The order specifies that only those traders, who possess valid licences issued by the administration, will be permitted to sell firecrackers at the Small Paddal Ground. The sale or storage of firecrackers at any unauthorised location, or by traders without valid licences, will invite strict legal action under the relevant provisions of law.

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The administration has taken this step to prevent potential accidents and ensure the safety of residents, shoppers and traders, particularly in congested commercial areas where the movement of people is heavy during festivals.

In a separate order, the District Magistrate has imposed a complete ban on bursting firecrackers and setting off fireworks in Chauhatta Bazaar, one of the busiest and most crowded commercial areas of the Mandi town.

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The restriction has been introduced keeping in view the area’s high population density, heavy public movement and the potential threat that fireworks could pose to human life and property. The use of firecrackers in such a crowded marketplace could lead to accidents, injuries and damage nearby shops and other establishments.

Both orders have been issued in the interest of public safety and will remain in force until November 9. The administration has urged traders and members of the public to strictly comply with the directions and cooperate in maintaining law and order during the festive period. Traders have been advised to conduct firecracker sales only at the designated venue and in accordance with the prescribed licensing requirements.

The restrictions are aimed at ensuring that festive celebrations in Mandi take place in a safe and orderly manner while reducing the risk of fire-related incidents and other emergencies in the town’s crowded markets.

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