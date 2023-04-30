District Courts to have canteen, parking facility

Chamba, April 29

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has said that keeping in view the requirements of the members of the Chamba Bar Council, a canteen facility, library, parking and proper seating arrangements would be made on the District Courts premises soon.

Pathania stated this while addressing a meeting organised with the members of the Bar Council and the district administration here on Thursday. He assured the Bar council members of early resolution of their problems. He refreshed his memories of the work done as an advocate and a member of the Chamba Bar Council in the past.

Local MLA Neeraj Nayar said that keeping in view overcrowding in Chamba town, a layout plan of various works to be executed in a planned manner had been drawn. He added that under the plan, a parking lot would be constructed on the land available near the old bus stand.