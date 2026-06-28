DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / District-level Piplu fair concludes

District-level Piplu fair concludes

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 01:53 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
State SC Commission Chairman Kuldip Kumar and Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma visit the Narsingh Temple ahead of the closing ceremony of the district-level Piplu fair.
Advertisement

The three-day district-level Piplu Fair concluded today with Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Scheduled Castes (HPSCSC) Chairman Kuldip Kumar Dhiman attending the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

Advertisement

Accompanied by Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma, Dhiman paid obeisance at the Narsingh Temple in Piplu village, where the annual fair is held with religious fervour on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi.

Advertisement

Thousands of devotees from Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states visited the shrine to seek the blessings of the deity.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Dhiman said the Piplu Fair reflects the rich cultural and religious heritage of the region while fostering social harmony by bringing together people from different communities. He said the fair provides a common platform for devotees to participate in religious rituals, sports competitions and cultural programmes, besides sharing community meals.

He also highlighted various welfare and development initiatives of the state government, with particular emphasis on schemes for the welfare of Scheduled Castes. Calling for collective efforts to eradicate drug abuse, he urged people, especially the youth, to stay away from narcotics and contribute towards building a healthy society.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal, Superintendent of Police Sachin Hiremath and Bangana SDM Sonu Goyal were also present on the occasion.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts