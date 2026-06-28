District-level Piplu fair concludes

The three-day district-level Piplu Fair concluded today with Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Scheduled Castes (HPSCSC) Chairman Kuldip Kumar Dhiman attending the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

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Accompanied by Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma, Dhiman paid obeisance at the Narsingh Temple in Piplu village, where the annual fair is held with religious fervour on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi.

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Thousands of devotees from Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states visited the shrine to seek the blessings of the deity.

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Addressing the gathering, Dhiman said the Piplu Fair reflects the rich cultural and religious heritage of the region while fostering social harmony by bringing together people from different communities. He said the fair provides a common platform for devotees to participate in religious rituals, sports competitions and cultural programmes, besides sharing community meals.

He also highlighted various welfare and development initiatives of the state government, with particular emphasis on schemes for the welfare of Scheduled Castes. Calling for collective efforts to eradicate drug abuse, he urged people, especially the youth, to stay away from narcotics and contribute towards building a healthy society.

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Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal, Superintendent of Police Sachin Hiremath and Bangana SDM Sonu Goyal were also present on the occasion.