District Under-14 girls’ school sports meet begins in Una

The District Under-14 School Sports Tournament for girls began at Government Senior Secondary School, Dhamandri, in the Kutlehar Assembly segment today. Around 420 students from all five education blocks of the district are participating in the three-day tournament, which includes events in volleyball, kho-kho, kabaddi, judo, handball, wrestling, hockey, table tennis and basketball.

Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma, who was the chief guest at the opening ceremony, announced Rs 2 lakh for the procurement of a kabaddi mat for the Dhamandri school. He said sports tournaments were being organised at different levels and for various age groups to promote sports among children and youth, besides inculcating discipline and self-confidence.

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