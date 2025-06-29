Districts directed to stay alert to deal with rain fury

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed all the Deputy Commissioners of the state to stay alert and ensure 24x7 availability for the public to deal with any eventuality due to the monsoon season.

While reviewing the situation in the aftermath of heavy rains in the state with district administrations virtually from here today, he asked all the Deputy Commissioners to conduct relief and rehabilitation operations for affected individuals on a war footing.

The Chief Minister also instructed them to identify the individuals or families, particularly migrant labourers, living close to the river banks, khuds and nullahs and to relocate them to safer places. He also directed to issue advisories warning tourists and locals against venturing near rivers and nullahs during the rainy season.

Sukhu also asked them to report all kinds of losses to the government at the earliest. “Power projects are suffering repeated losses during every monsoon season so there is need to formulate a comprehensive strategy to safeguard their vital infrastructure,” he said.

Over the last 24 hours, Himachal Pradesh has reported three cloudbursts, nine flashfloods and three landslides resulting in five fatalities and one injury. Three individuals in Kullu district and 5-6 in Kangra district are still missing while 21 stranded persons have been evacuated.

Two National Highways — 505 and NH-03 — are still blocked at multiple locations due to landslides.

Following cloudburst at Majhan nullah in Sainj valley, the downstream hydroelectric projects at Sainj, Parvati and Larji have been shut down and opened their gates as precautionary measures. Intensive search and rescue operations are underway with teams from SDRF, Home Guards and NDRF across the affected areas.

MLAs Mohan Lal Brakta and Ashish Butail and officers were also present.