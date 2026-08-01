Divine parliament: Sacred ritual of Jagati continues to guide communities in Kullu during the times of extraordinary crisis

The Jagati ritual is among the most significant traditional institutions in the Kullu Valley, serving as a rare blend of spirituality, customary law and community governance.

Advertisement

The Jagati (or Jagati Puchh) is a traditional deity “parliament” in Kullu valley, where oracles relay deity decisions on communal crises.

Advertisement

Normally held only in emergencies, it convenes at Jagati Patt Temple in Naggar. Only senior deities, Mata Hadimba, Jamlu, Tripura Sundari, etc., can call a Jagati. Priests (kardars) and oracles (gurs) process through the valley carrying deities’ dhadch and bells (ghanta) to channel divine voices.

Advertisement

Jagati ceremonies have been organised in Kullu on several occasions whenever communities believed that social or environmental imbalances required divine intervention. Representatives of numerous local deities attend the event in ceremonial processions, reaffirming the deeply rooted institution of the deity culture that distinguishes Kullu from other Himalayan regions.

On October 31, 2025, a rare Jagati or divine assembly was convened at Naggar’s Jagati Patt Temple. Over 260 local deities gathered in response to escalating environmental and cultural crises. The oracles (gurs) warned that unchecked development, sacred-site desecration and neglect of tradition, risked provoking natural disasters.

Advertisement

In particular, the assembly echoed earlier summonings to halt the controversial Bijli Mahadev ropeway project, a temple-area development widely opposed on ecological and religious grounds.

The Jagati was called by the oracle of Mata Hadimba Devi after the Kullu Dasehra festival. One oracle even thundered: “I can destroy the entire region in one night. Neither land nor food will remain,” citing a recent flood as proof. The Jagati’s pronouncements culminated in orders of a yajna (fire ritual), which was to be performed first at Jagati Patt and then at the Dasehra grounds (Dhalpur) to appease the deities.

Historically, Kullu’s Jagatis have intermittently influenced governance. Past assemblies halted the 2006 Himalayan Ski Village project and protested a 2014 High Court ban on animal sacrifice. Chhoti Jagatis in late 2020 and mid-2021 addressed Covid disruptions to Dasehra ceremonies. In November 2020 multiple assemblies arranged fire rituals to “cleanse” Dasehra grounds after Covid restrictions reduced deity participation in Dasehra festival. Jagati has also functioned as a traditional judicial institution. During the ritual, grievances affecting the collective welfare of villages are presented before the deity through the oracle. Though modern civil administration handles legal and administrative matters, Jagati continues to command immense moral authority in many parts of Kullu.

The ritual also reflects the intimate relationship between the people of Kullu and their natural environment. Agriculture, horticulture and tourism form the backbone of the district’s economy, making local communities highly dependent on favourable weather conditions. Consequently, Jagati prayers frequently seek balanced rainfall, adequate snowfall in higher reaches, healthy forests and protection of rivers and mountains. The belief that ecological imbalance can invite divine displeasure reinforces a traditional conservation ethic that discourages indiscriminate exploitation of natural resources.

Following Jagati, temple committees may undertake restoration of shrines, organise cleanliness drives, resolve pending disputes and encourage collective participation in developmental activities.

The continuity of Jagati despite rapid modernisation demonstrates the resilience of Kullu’s indigenous traditions. Younger generations continue to participate alongside elders, ensuring that oral traditions, customary practices and local history are transmitted across generations.

In recent years, Jagati has acquired an additional significance in the context of climate change. Increasingly erratic weather patterns, cloudbursts, flashfloods and landslides have heightened public awareness of environmental vulnerability. While scientific agencies attribute such events to climatic and geological factors, many local communities also interpret them through the lens of traditional belief systems. Rather than viewing these perspectives as contradictory, Jagati often complements modern disaster recovery by providing emotional healing, collective solidarity and cultural continuity during periods of distress.

Beyond religious observance, Jagati remains a living expression of Kullu’s unique deity tradition, serving as a forum for communal reflection, reconciliation and collective hope. In a region where culture, faith and nature remain inseparably intertwined, the ritual continues to remind people that prosperity depends not only on physical development but also on maintaining harmony among society, the environment and the sacred traditions that have guided the valley for generations.

Jagati Patt: Stone slab central to tradition

The Jagati Patt, a large stone slab believed to possess supernatural powers, is central to the tradition. According to folklore, it was brought to Naggar by deities in the form of bees from a mountain near Bahang, close to Manali. In times of a crisis, deities send their symbols and representatives to this site for collective deliberation, with decisions binding on all.

Long before modern judicial systems, the Dev Jagati served as a divine tribunal. Historians and senior devotees recall that during the reign of local kings, complex matters were referred to the Jagati Patt. Even today, locals seek justice and guidance from their deities, trusting in their fair verdicts.