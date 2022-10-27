Division of Kangra still a political issue

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 26

The division of Kangra into smaller districts remains an election issue. Kangra is one of the biggest districts of the state in terms of population. The district has about 25 per cent population and 15 Assembly segments. Any party that gets 10 or more Assembly seats in Kangra forms the government in the state.

In the Fatehpur constituency, supporters of Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania have been running a campaign on social media that if he is elected, Nurpur will be given the district status and many government offices be brought to Fatehpur. They have been maintaining that Pathania brought the police district tag for Nurpur and if he is elected again, it will be a district.

The issue of its division has remained politically active for quite some time now. While leaders of Palampur, Nurpur and Dehra have been advocating its division, those of Dharamsala, Kangra and Shahpur are not in its favour.

Pathania is an advocate for the creation of Nurpur as district. At the fag-end of the stint of this government, Pathania managed to get a police district status for the area.

Campaigning in Nurpur, Pathania had been claiming that he would get the district status for Nurpur too.

However, ironically, the BJP shifted Pathania from his home constituency Nurpur to the adjoining Fatehpur constituency.

The demand was also raised regarding giving Palampur a district status. Though the demand was supported by some ruling party leaders, it failed to get popular support.

The BJP government in 2003, led by former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, had posted ADC rank officers at Palampur, Nurpur and Dehra with an indication that if voted to power, it might divide Kangra into smaller districts.

The post of divisional commissioner, Kangra, was abolished too. However, the move failed to generate any political benefits as the BJP lost 10 seats in Kangra.The Congress government, after coming to power, abolished the posts of ADCs and recreated the post of divisional commissioner.

At that time, even the senior BJP leaders from Kangra, including former CM Shanta Kumar and now BJP MP Kishan Kapoor, had opposed the division of Kangra. They had alleged that the move was aimed at finishing the political identity of the area.

Former Congress Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was never in favour of the division of Kangra. Kangra already has 15 subdivisions. Administrative experts are of the view that the creation of more districts out of Kangra will only put a financial burden on the state as it will have to create more infrastructure for offices of deputy commissioners. Moreover, it will create demand of more districts in other parts of the state.

