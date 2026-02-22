Doctors in snowbound Pangi give new lease of life to teen

In the tribal Pangi valley of Chamba district, where heavy snowfall recently snapped all road connectivity, doctors at the Killar Civil Hospital scripted a remarkable tale of dedication and grit.

Fourteen-year-old Sahil from Shoon village was battling for his life as relentless snowfall had blocked most approach roads, making it difficult for ambulance services to reach residents. With no alternative, the family of critically ill Sahil and villagers carried him on their shoulders for 33 km through thick snow and treacherous terrain to reach the hospital.

Sahil is the same teenager whose video had gone viral last month, showing his parents and relatives carrying him through heavy snow for treatment, a stark reminder of the harsh realities of life in the remote valley during the winter.

At the Killar Civil Hospital, Dr Raj Kumar, who was on duty, immediately administered him first-aid. Sensing the gravity of the situation, senior surgeon Dr Vishal Sharma took charge without delay. “Sahil was suffering from a serious respiratory illness and had severe mouth ulcers, which made it impossible for him to eat anything. His condition appeared extremely critical and life-threatening at the first glance,” said Dr Sharma. “However, with timely intervention, proper medical management and coordinated teamwork, we were able to stabilise him and gradually improve his condition.”

Despite limited resources, staff shortage and geographical isolation, Dr Sharma and his team performed a medical procedure typically conducted in advanced tertiary hospitals. For a small hospital in such a remote and landlocked valley, the successful intervention stands as a testament to professional competence and unwavering commitment.

Sahil’s father Bhupender Singh said shifting his son to a bigger hospital outside the valley was nearly impossible in the prevailing weather conditions. “It is nothing short of a blessing that Dr Sharma and Dr Kumar were here to treat my son. Sahil is fine now,” he added, thanking the doctors, nursing staff and hospital employees for their compassion and humane care.

Healthcare services in Pangi, which remains cut off from the rest of the state during the winter, are limited and often strained by staff shortage. The Killar Civil Hospital is the largest health institution in the region and caters to around 25,000 people of 55 villages. During emergencies, Dr Vishal Sharma, the only specialist doctor, often performs multiple roles — from surgeon to radiologist, anaesthesiologist and more — under extreme weather and infrastructural constraints.

In a valley where winter isolation is routine, this rescue is more than a medical success. It is a story of resolve of villagers who refused to give up and doctors who turned scarce resources into a lifeline.