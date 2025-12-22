Doctor accused of assaulting patient at IGMC in Shimla, sparks protest

A patient was allegedly assaulted by a doctor at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, on Sunday, triggering protests by the patient’s attendants outside the hospital premises.

According to the attendants, a video of the alleged assault was recorded and has since gone viral on social media.

The patient, who hails from a village in the Kupvi subdivision of Shimla district, said he had visited the hospital after experiencing breathing problems. “When the doctor arrived, he spoke to me rudely. When I requested him to speak respectfully, he started beating me,” the patient alleged.

Following the incident, the patient’s attendants raised slogans outside the hospital, demanding the suspension of the accused doctor.

The hospital authorities have not yet issued any official statement regarding the incident.