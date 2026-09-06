Doctor arrested with 8-gm chitta in Kangra

A 32-year-old doctor working at a private hospital was arrested after the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Kangra police allegedly seized 8.03 gm of heroin (chitta) from his possession during a late-night checking on September 4.

Acting on a tip-off, the CIA team intercepted a car (HP39D6429) near Hanuman Mandir Ghat on the bypass road, under the jurisdiction of the Kangra police station. During the search, the contraband was recovered from the car driver, identified as Shaurya (32), a resident of Old Chari Road, Kotwali Bazaar, Dharamsala.

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The police seized the contraband and the vehicle. A case has been registered at the Kangra police station under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with further investigation underway.

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The police are working to trace the source of the contraband and establish the identity of its intended recipient.

As part of their strategy, the police are focusing on stricter checking drives and surveillance, particularly during late-night hours. Officials have also indicated that violations such as drunk driving and other traffic offences will be dealt with strictly in order to enhance road safety and maintain public order.

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Kangra SP Kulbhushan Verma has appealed to residents to immediately report any suspected involvement in the illegal drug trade or other unlawful activities. The police have assured that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.