Doctor found dead in Hamirpur forest

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 8

Dr Jitender Kumar, an anesthesia specialist posted in Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital, was found dead in a forest near Hamirpur town today.

Dr Jitender’s friends reportedly started looking for him when he did not respond to phone calls. They did not find him at his residence and later his car was found parked on the bypass near a forest. They searched for him in the forest and found his body. They informed the police, which collected some evidence. A forensic team was also called. Akriti Sharma, SP, said that the police recovered the doctor’s body from the forest and sent it for a post-mortem. She added that a case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

Dr Jitender was a native of Mamlig village near Kandaghat in Solan district.

In another incident, Ashok Kumar, a native of Bhiwani in Haryana, was found dead in the washroom of a hotel here. In yet another case, Dhirender, a resident of Lambloo village in the district, allegedly died by suicide. The police had registered cases in all incidents and bodies were sent to the medical college for post-mortems.