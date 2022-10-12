Himachal doctors call off strike after meeting Principal Secretary in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 11

The Himachal Medical Officers Association (HMOA) called off its pen-down strike following a meeting with the Principal Secretary (Health) in Shimla today.

The Principal Secretary reportedly assured the striking doctors of looking into and resolving their demands shortly.

The doctors were abstaining from work for one and half hours (from 9.30 am to 11 am) every day for the past few days in health facilities across the state to pressure the government to accept their demands.

Their major demands include the restoration of the 4-9-14 time scale, enhancement in PG allowance for specialist doctors and the grant of academic allowance to the faculty in medical colleges and no extension in service, etc.

#Shimla