Himachal doctors end stir, normal service from today

Shimla, March 13
Himachal Medical Officers Association (HMOA) has called off its pen-down strike following its meeting with Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthy here today. From tomorrow, normal service will resume in government health facilities, ranging from PHCs to district hospitals.
The deadlock between the government and the doctors, who had been observing pen-down strike from morning till noon for more than three weeks, ended today in a meeting with the Health Minister and CPS (Health). The HMOA claimed that their demands were heard seriously and a decision had been taken to fulfil them. “Now, the doctors will provide routine services from tomorrow,” HMOA said.
The major demands of the doctors include restoration of NPA for future appointments, assured career progression scheme and timely promotions.
