Doctors’ exodus leaves Nurpur Civil Hospital struggling to provide care

Specialty healthcare services at the 200-bed Civil Hospital, Nurpur, have suffered another setback after a third specialist doctor left within a month, further straining medical care in the region.

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Earlier this month, a dermatologist was transferred to another hospital in Kangra district, while an ophthalmologist joined the Government Medical College, Nahan, as a senior resident. This week, the hospital’s pathologist also moved to the same institution for senior residency.

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The back-to-back departures have highlighted the persistent shortage of specialist doctors at the interstate border hospital. Residents say specialists are posted only briefly at the hospital before moving on, leaving patients with limited access to specialised care.

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When contacted, Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Anupama Sharma confirmed that three specialist doctors had left this month. She added that the hospital now had 17 doctors, including 10 specialists, against a sanctioned strength of 34 posts.

The specialists currently serving include two physicians, two anaesthetists, one general surgeon, one orthopaedician, along with specialists in gynaecology, ENT, forensic medicine and microbiology.

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Long-standing vacancies in paediatrics and radiology, combined with recent transfers, have sparked concern among patients and local residents, many of whom are forced to travel elsewhere for specialised treatment.

Former minister and ex-MLA Rakesh Pathania, who initiated the upgradation of the hospital from 100 to 200 beds in 2018 under the previous government, criticised the current administration for failing to fill vacant posts. He said the hospital had been neglected over the past three-and-a-half years despite its importance to the border region.

Akil Bakshi, Director of the RB Jan Kalyan Foundation, a local NGO, also expressed concern over the declining healthcare services. He said local MLA Ranbir Singh Nikka, who had promised a medical college in Nurpur during the election campaign, remained silent while specialist services continue to deteriorate.