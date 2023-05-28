Doctors on weeklong strike from tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 27

Various associations of doctors announced to go on a weeklong pen-down strike after their meeting with Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil to discuss the discontinuation of non-practising allowance (NPA) remained “inconclusive” today.

Meeting inconclusive Our meeting with the Health Minister was inconclusive, so we decided to go on a strike. However, he acknowledged that our demand to restore the NPA was genuine. Dr Rajesh Rana, President of Himachal Medical Officers’ Association

After prolonged deliberations between doctors and the minister, the latter said he would take up the matter with the government. The government had issued a notification on May 25 announcing that the doctors recruited henceforth across various departments, including Health and Family Welfare and Animal Husbandry, would not get the NPA.

The announcement drew sharp reactions from the medical fraternity that termed it as “anti-people” and demanded that the notification be withdrawn or they would go on a strike.

Representatives of various organisations, including the Himachal Medical Officers’ Association, Resident Doctors’ Association and the Central Student Association (Medical), met Shandil to forward their demand for the notification’s withdrawal and restoration of the NPA.

Himachal Medical Officers’ Association state chief Dr Rajesh Rana said, “Starting May 29, we will observe strike till 11 am every day and stop all medical services at government hospitals, except emergency services. We do not want to cause inconvenience to patients, but the decision has rendered us helpless. The government has decided to deny us something which we are already getting. It does not make any sense. We have been getting NPA on the Punjab pattern. It is continuing there, so why the government took the decision to discontinue it in the state?”