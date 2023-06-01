Doctors reduce duration of pen-down stir

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 31

The doctors protesting the withdrawal of Non-Practising Allowance (NPA) for new entrants received a shot in the arm with All-India Federation of Government Doctors Association throwing its wight behind them. In a letter to the state government, the federation, expressing solidarity with the protesting doctors, demanded that the notification regarding the NPA be withdrawn immediately.

Meanwhile, the protesting doctors have reduced by half the duration of their pen-down strike in health facilities across the state. The decision has been taken following their meeting with Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Tuesday.

“The minister gave us a patient hearing. After the meeting we decided to reduce the duration of our pen-down strike to 45 minutes,” said Dr Vikas Thakur, secretary of Himachal Medical Officers Association. He further said the final decision regarding their protest would be taken on June 3 after meeting CM Sukhvinder Sukhu.