Home / Himachal Pradesh / Doctors remove 28 kg plastic, 41 metal nails from pregnant cow’s stomach in HP’s Una

Doctors remove 28 kg plastic, 41 metal nails from pregnant cow’s stomach in HP’s Una

Officials urge proper waste disposal to protect both animals and the environment
article_Author
PTI
Una, Updated At : 01:34 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
"Various tests were conducted and it was decided to conduct a surgery,” Ranaut said. Representative Image/iStock
Doctors at a government-run veterinary hospital here have removed 28 kg of plastic and 41 metal nails, among other things, from the stomach of a pregnant cow.

The complex surgery was performed at Zonal Veterinary Hospital, Barnoh by a team of doctors led by hospital in-charge Dr Nishant Ranaut on Saturday.

Ranaut said that after the surgery, the cow will be monitored by veterinarians for seven days to ensure improvement in its health.

The pregnant cow was brought to the hospital by Vipin Kumar, a resident of Kalruhi, and other locals.

“The cow had stopped eating and drinking water for the last four to five days. During the initial examination, the doctors suspected the presence of unnatural objects in her stomach. Various tests were conducted and it was decided to conduct a surgery,” Ranaut said.

He said 28 kg of plastic, clothes, ropes and various metal pieces, including 41 nails, were removed from the cow’s stomach.

“So far, 53 complex surgeries like large diaphragmatic hernia have been successfully performed at the Zonal Veterinary Hospital. Modern facilities like every type of animal surgery, blood test and ultrasound are available here, due to which this hospital has emerged as a major centre in the region for the treatment of large animals,” he added.

Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department, Una, Dr Virendra Patial congratulated the team of doctors for this successful operation and appealed to people to not dump plastic waste, metal nails and other materials in open areas.

“People should dispose of garbage properly so that the protection of both animals and the environment can be ensured,” he said.

