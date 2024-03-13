Himachal doctors resent show-cause notice over mass leave

Shimla, March 12
The Himachal Medical Officers Association (HMOA) has raised objection to the show-cause notice issued to them for gong on mass casual leave for a day a few days ago.
HMOA secretary Dr Vikas Thakur said that they had already informed the government about the planned mass casual leave. So, it was not right for the Director Health Services to issue a show-cause notice to the doctors.
The HMOA said the show-cause notice would not stop them from raising their demands.
