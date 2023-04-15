Documents at SDM office's licence branch in Mandi destroyed in fire

Mandi, April 15
Several documents kept in the licence branch of the subdivisional magistrate's office at Padhar in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district were destroyed in a fireon Saturday.
No loss of life was reported.
However, computers, printers and other items of office use were burnt in the fire which was brought under control. A short circuit led to the fire.
