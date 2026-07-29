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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 'Does BJP share Kangana Ranaut's views on Gen Z protestors?' Congress spokesperson asks the Party to clarify

'Does BJP share Kangana Ranaut's views on Gen Z protestors?' Congress spokesperson asks the Party to clarify

'Kangana is bringing disgrace to Himachal Pradesh with her distasteful comments within and outside the Parliament'

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:11 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. Photo: PTI file
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Calling Kangana Ranaut’s outburst against Gen Z shameful, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Kuldeep Rathore challenged the BJP’s national leadership to clarify whether it shares her views. “If not, an immediate disciplinary action should be taken against her,” Rathore said in a press conference on Wednesday.

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Rathore further said that Kangana, a Member of Parliament from the Mandi Parliamentary Constituency, was bringing disgrace to Himachal Pradesh with her distasteful comments within and outside the Parliament. Rathore said the derogatory words she used to describe the Jantar Mantar protestors, especially the young girls, had deeply hurt the dignity and self-respect of every daughter and sister in the country.

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“Such language is unacceptable from an elected public representative, particularly a woman Member of Parliament,” he said.

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Questioning the BJP’s national leadership, Rathore demanded that the BJP national president should immediately clarify whether the party agrees with Kangana Ranaut’s views. “If these are not the party’s views, why has no action been taken against her so far?” asked Rathore. He further said that if the BJP leadership fails to clarify its stand, people will conclude that this disrespectful language towards young women and students reflects the BJP’s actual mindset.

Referring to the protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, Rathore said that the Central Government had been under pressure since the student movement began. He remarked that the leaders who once arrogantly claimed that “resigns do not happen in this government” have now been forced to bow before the students and youth.

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