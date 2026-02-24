DT
Dog carries human foot in mouth outside Shimla hospital, show-cause notice issued to staff

A fact-finding committee found that an above-knee amputation was performed on February 19, and the limb was kept in a properly packed waste bag in the biomedical waste complex

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:26 PM Feb 24, 2026 IST
AIMSS. File photo
The hospital management has issued show-cause notices to sanitation workers and a supervisor after a dog was seen carrying a human foot in its mouth near Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties (AIMSS), Chamiana, in Shimla. The incident has triggered panic among locals, and a video of it has circulated on social media.

A fact-finding committee found that an above-knee amputation was performed on February 19, and the limb was kept in a properly packed waste bag in the biomedical waste complex. However, on the night of February 21, sanitation workers left the door of the complex open and unattended, allowing the dog to snatch the limb.

The committee’s report revealed that the sanitation workers had tried to trace the missing body part but couldn’t find it. The hospital management has instructed the sanitation contractor to ensure proper storage and disposal of biomedical waste and directed the biomedical waste disposal agency to clear the waste promptly.

Disciplinary action will be taken against the sanitation workers and supervisor after they respond to the show-cause notices.

