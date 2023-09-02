Dogra appointed CAT Jammu Bench Judicial Member

Our Correspondent

Shimla, September 1

Rajinder Singh Dogra, a former Senior Additional Advocate General and former Chairman of the Bar Council of HP, has been appointed a Judicial Member of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Jammu Bench. The Central Government has issued a notification in this regard.

Dogra had practised in the Himachal High Court for the past 24 years. During this period, he had defended the cases of the state and Central governments before the High Court. From 2002 to 2005, he remained an advocate of the Central Government. In 2020, the state government appointed Dogra as Senior Additional Advocate General.

