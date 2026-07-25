DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dogra officers honour five Veer Naris in Palampur

Dogra officers honour five Veer Naris in Palampur

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Tribune News Service
Palampur, Updated At : 01:14 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Newly Commissioned Dogra Regiment Officers Visit Palampur, Honour Five Veer Naris
Advertisement

A contingent of nine newly commissioned officers from the Dogra Regiment Centre visited Palampur on Thursday as part of an orientation tour to familiarise themselves with the geography, terrain and military heritage of Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

The team, led by Naib Subedar Ashwani Kumar of the 7 Dogra Regiment, interacted with retired Dogra Regiment officers, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), ex-servicemen and the families of fallen soldiers during a function held at the Ex-Servicemen League Office (Fauji Sarai Bhawan).

Advertisement

On the occasion, five Veer Naris (war widows and mothers of martyrs) associated with the Dogra Regiment were felicitated in recognition of the supreme sacrifices made by their family members. Those honoured were Shreshta Devi, mother of martyr Harpal Singh of the 12 Dogra Regiment from Mainjha; Brij Lata, wife of martyr Deepak Kumar of the 7 Dogra Regiment from Matehar village near Banuri; Monika Devi, wife of martyr Ravi Kumar of the 11 Dogra Regiment from Tang Narwana; Saroj Kumari, wife of martyr Manjeet Kumar from Kabari in Nagrota Bagwan; and Meera Devi, mother of martyr Vikas Bhardwaj from Pandol in Lad Bharol.

Advertisement

Retired Colonel S S Jamwal of the 7 Dogra Regiment welcomed the young officers and briefed them on the proud history, traditions and gallantry of the Dogra Regiment. He also familiarised them with the geographical features and strategic importance of Himachal Pradesh.

Retired Captain Des Raj, Manoj Kumar, Subedar Major Rajinder Dhiman, Bakshi Ram and P S Bisht were also present at the programme.

Advertisement

Among those attending the event were Subedar Major Ramesh Dadhwal, President of the Ex-Servicemen League, along with Santosh Kumar, Kuldeep Rana, Vinod Rana, Subhash Chand and Ramesh Chand.

The newly commissioned officers participating in the Himachal Pradesh tour are Lieutenants Satish Kumar, Dhruv Sharma, Saurabh Chaudhary, Lima Tomjung, Puneet Rathore, Apoorv Rawat, Abhishek, Joy Rawat and Harsh Sharma.

The visit is intended to provide the young officers with first-hand exposure to the region's terrain, culture and military legacy. Himachal Pradesh has made a significant and enduring contribution to the Indian Army through generations of dedicated soldiers.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts