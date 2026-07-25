Dogra officers honour five Veer Naris in Palampur

A contingent of nine newly commissioned officers from the Dogra Regiment Centre visited Palampur on Thursday as part of an orientation tour to familiarise themselves with the geography, terrain and military heritage of Himachal Pradesh.

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The team, led by Naib Subedar Ashwani Kumar of the 7 Dogra Regiment, interacted with retired Dogra Regiment officers, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), ex-servicemen and the families of fallen soldiers during a function held at the Ex-Servicemen League Office (Fauji Sarai Bhawan).

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On the occasion, five Veer Naris (war widows and mothers of martyrs) associated with the Dogra Regiment were felicitated in recognition of the supreme sacrifices made by their family members. Those honoured were Shreshta Devi, mother of martyr Harpal Singh of the 12 Dogra Regiment from Mainjha; Brij Lata, wife of martyr Deepak Kumar of the 7 Dogra Regiment from Matehar village near Banuri; Monika Devi, wife of martyr Ravi Kumar of the 11 Dogra Regiment from Tang Narwana; Saroj Kumari, wife of martyr Manjeet Kumar from Kabari in Nagrota Bagwan; and Meera Devi, mother of martyr Vikas Bhardwaj from Pandol in Lad Bharol.

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Retired Colonel S S Jamwal of the 7 Dogra Regiment welcomed the young officers and briefed them on the proud history, traditions and gallantry of the Dogra Regiment. He also familiarised them with the geographical features and strategic importance of Himachal Pradesh.

Retired Captain Des Raj, Manoj Kumar, Subedar Major Rajinder Dhiman, Bakshi Ram and P S Bisht were also present at the programme.

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Among those attending the event were Subedar Major Ramesh Dadhwal, President of the Ex-Servicemen League, along with Santosh Kumar, Kuldeep Rana, Vinod Rana, Subhash Chand and Ramesh Chand.

The newly commissioned officers participating in the Himachal Pradesh tour are Lieutenants Satish Kumar, Dhruv Sharma, Saurabh Chaudhary, Lima Tomjung, Puneet Rathore, Apoorv Rawat, Abhishek, Joy Rawat and Harsh Sharma.

The visit is intended to provide the young officers with first-hand exposure to the region's terrain, culture and military legacy. Himachal Pradesh has made a significant and enduring contribution to the Indian Army through generations of dedicated soldiers.