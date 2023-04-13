Dogs on footpath irk pedestrians in Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Dogs on footpath irk pedestrians

The footpath in front of Hotel Himland and near St Edward’s School in Shimla is usually occupied by dogs. Due to the presence of stray dogs on the footpath, people, including schoolchildren, are forced to walk on the road. In view of their safety, the authorities concerned should ensure footpath is clear for pedestrians. Rohan, Shimla

Parking woes at Shimla ward

Residents of the Kangnadhar ward in Shimla are facing a lot of inconvenience due to the lack of parking facility in the area. The lack of parking lots in the city continues to be a major problem for locals and tourists. The civic body should find a permanent solution for the parking problem. Reena, Kangnadhar, Shimla

HRTC bus service sought from Barsar to Manali

No HRTC bus is available from Barsar to Manali during the daytime. Thus, people who need to travel to Manali have to change several buses to reach the tourist town. The HRTC should start a bus service from Barsar to Manali during the daytime to provide relief to the public. Rakesh, Barsar