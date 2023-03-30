Dogs roam in shimla hospital

A pack of dogs can be seen roaming around the chemo ward at Cancer Hospital in Shimla. These dogs keep running around, chasing langurs and jumping on nearby trees, scaring the attendants of patients sitting outside the ward. The authorities concerned should take note of the situation and rehabilitate these dogs elsewhere. —Reena, Solan

Landslide blocks Chaura-Roopi road

Alandslide has blocked the Chaura-Roopi road in Kinnaur district. People of nearby villages are forced to walk for several kilometers to reach their destinations. The Public Works Department should remove the debris and restore the road to traffic at the earliest. —Pradeep, Kinnaur

Monkey menace in Dhalli

monkeys are causing problems for people in the upper area of Dhalli in Shimla. People are scared to leave their children alone outside due to the fear of monkeys. Even the elderly are having a hard time. The authorities concerned should take steps to keep the monkey menace in check. —Satish, Dhalli, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]