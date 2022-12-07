Domestic Cows roaming on road

Domesticated cows can be seen roaming on the Kumarhatti -Daghai road, posing risk to the motorists. The cattle owners should ensure that animals do not roam on the road as their sudden movement causes trouble to motorists.
Neelam, Daghai
Ensure smooth flow of traffic at Matour
The road intersection at Matour, where the Kangra-Dharamsala road and the Pathankot-Mandi national highway intersects, is a major traffic bottleneck. Surprisingly, the traffic police is seldom seen on the intersection. The police should deploy adequate personnel for smooth flow of traffic. Surinder Sharma, Kangra
Non-functional streetlights
The street lights between Sanjauli Chowk and Dahlli bypass curve near Sanjauli College are non-functional. People face a lot of inconvenience while crossing this deserted stretch in the night. The MC should repair the streetlights at the earliest. Anuja, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP edges past BJP in neck-and-neck contest; Cong far behind
AAP wins 36 seats, BJP 32 and Congress 4
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to tame inflation
With the latest hike, the repo rate or the short-term lendin...
PM Modi urges leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make winter session more productive
Was speaking to media ahead of the session's start