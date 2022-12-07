Domestic Cows roaming on road

Domesticated cows can be seen roaming on the Kumarhatti -Daghai road, posing risk to the motorists. The cattle owners should ensure that animals do not roam on the road as their sudden movement causes trouble to motorists.

Neelam, Daghai

Ensure smooth flow of traffic at Matour

The road intersection at Matour, where the Kangra-Dharamsala road and the Pathankot-Mandi national highway intersects, is a major traffic bottleneck. Surprisingly, the traffic police is seldom seen on the intersection. The police should deploy adequate personnel for smooth flow of traffic. Surinder Sharma, Kangra

Non-functional streetlights

The street lights between Sanjauli Chowk and Dahlli bypass curve near Sanjauli College are non-functional. People face a lot of inconvenience while crossing this deserted stretch in the night. The MC should repair the streetlights at the earliest. Anuja, Shimla

What our readers say

