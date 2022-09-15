Dominos to pay Rs 5k for charging on carry bag

Our Correspondent

Shimla, September 14

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Shimla, has ordered Dominos in Shimla and Jubliant Foods Works Limited to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation to a customer for charging him Rs 13.33 for a carry bag.

The commission, headed by its President Dr Baldev Singh, also asked Dominos to return Rs 13.33 charged on the carry bag to complainant Piyush Vyas of Shimla.

In its order passed last week, the consumer court allowed the consumer’s plea and ordered Dominos and Jubliant Foods Works Limited to pay Rs 3,000 towards legal cost also.

The commission observed, “We cannot ignore the fact that when any person visits a shop or even a street vendor to purchase a small article merely of Rs 10 or Rs15, then street vendor supplies carry bags with articles or wrap the articles in newspaper. However, these big companies charge extra money for the carry bag.”

The complainant was told to pay Rs 1,207.85 and collect the receipt with the order. But when he collected the order and the receipt, Rs13.33 was also levied in the bill with the food items. He asked the salesman of the pizza outlet to provide the carry bag free of cost, but he refused to give carry bag free of cost.