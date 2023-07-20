Donations pour in for disaster-affected

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 19

In view of the huge losses due to torrential rains in the state, Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Surender Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal along with other councillors donated their one-month honorarium towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023.

The Mayor, Deputy Mayor and others made donation keeping in view the massive losses due to rains in the state. The Mayor apprised the Chief Minister that many councillors from MC Shimla had also volunteered to contribute towards the Rahat Kosh.

Councillor from Kangnadhar ward RR Verma presented a cheque of Rs 6 lakh to the Chief Minister as an honorarium of his five-year tenure as a councillor.

Councillors Geetajali Bhagra, Alok Pathania and Krishan Ram also contributed Rs 2 lakh, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,100, respectively, towards the relief fund. Sukhu thanked them for the noble gesture and said that this would go a long way in mitigating the sufferings of the disaster-affected families.

The HP Administrative Services Association presented a cheque of Rs 11 lakh, NPS employees association presented a cheque of Rs 11 lakh and the KCC bank association presented a cheque of 29.71 lakhs to towards the CM relief fund.

