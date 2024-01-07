Don’t acquire varsity land for tourism village: Ex-CM

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 6

Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar today welcomed the decision of the state government to set up a tourism village in Palampur but opposed its other decision to acquire 100 hectares from HP Agriculture University for the project. He said that the university land should be used only for educational purposes and there was no justification in setting up a tourism village on the university campus.

Shanta Kumar, while addressing mediapersons here, said that the government had taken over a large chunk of valuable land of the university in the past and now it proposed to acquire more. He suggested to the government to acquire 3,200 kanals on the hilltop in the Kandi area of Palampur, which late Chander Prabha Kanwaljeet Singh, owner of Holta Tea Estate, had surrendered recently for the tourism village project. This land was most suitable for the project, he added.

He said that a proposal for setting up a Central Agriculture University (CAU) at Palampur was in the pipeline. The government should take up this issue with the Union Government instead of focusing on tourism village, he added.

He said there was urgent need to set up an agriculture engineering college on the university campus.

