Don't cancel decisions of BJP govt: Una ZP

Our Correspondent

Una, January 21

The Una Zila Parishad passed a resolution at its quarterly meeting held at the Panchayat Bhawan here yesterday urging the state government not to denotify institutions announced by the previous BJP government.

Zila Parishad Vice-Chairman Krishan Pal Sharma said that the previous government had issued these notifications on the basis of public demands for opening new institutions. He added that the new government should allow the institutions to be opened in public interest and benefit people of the state.

The Congress government has denotified all decisions taken by the Jai Ram Thakur government in its last six months in office. It claimed that these institutions were announced on political considerations and there was neither any budgetary provision nor a land bank for these.

The members of the Zila Parishad demanded that Union Government and state-funded housing schemes for people living below poverty level should be implemented speedily so that the beneficiaries are able to get residence in time.

The members also raised specific issues related to shortage of water in some areas of the district, besides problems being faced by some beneficiaries of social security pensions.

Zila Parishad Chairperson Neelam Kumari demanded that speed breakers be installed on the highways where schools were situated along the roads. She also demanded additional bus services for schoolchildren coming from far-flung areas.

The officers were told to ensure that the construction of the ongoing development works should be completed in the allocated time period and detailed project reports of schemes proposed by panchayats be made at the earliest.

Zila Parishad member Chaitanya Sharma, who was recently elected to the Vidhan Sabha from the Chintpurni segment, was felicitated. He attended the meeting as a special invitee. He is the youngest MLA in the state Assembly.