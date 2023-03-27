Don't construct airport in Balh Valley: Locals

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 26

The residents of Balh Valley have urged the state government to construct the proposed airport at some other place in the district, instead of this valley.

A delegation of Balh Bachao Sangharsh Samiti met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla recently and apprised him of the grievances of the people living in the valley.

Samiti convener Joginder Walia said, “Balh Valley is known as mini Punjab because of its fertile land. The people here are primarily dependent on vegetable farming for their livelihood. The construction of an airport here will spell doom for the farmers.”

“We do not want to lose our fertile land for the project that will displace over 2,000 families. Moreover, the area remains enveloped in dense fog during winters, which will make the operation of flights risky,” he said.

“We have urged the CM to look into the matter and select some other place for the project,” he said.

On Saturday, a delegation of the Balh Bachao Sangharsh Samiti again submitted a memorandum to the state government through the Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, in this regard.