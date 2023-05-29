Don’t denotify schools in tribal areas: Pratibha to govt

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 28

Even as the government is denotifying schools that do not meet the minimum-enrolment criteria, state Congress president Pratibha Singh today asked it to let the schools continue in tribal areas even if they fail to meet the enrolment condition.

“The previous Congress government, led by Virbhadra Singh, had opened several schools in tribal areas after factoring in the difficult geographical and climatic conditions,” said Pratibha Singh. “These schools should not be denotified even if the number of children is less as travel is extremely difficult in these areas, especially when it snows,” she said.

The Congress chief said that several areas in the districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti and the Pangi and Bharmour areas in district Chamba have their road and communication facilities snapped due to heavy snowfall. “Due to this, the education, especially of young children, gets adversely affected. I’ve just returned from Lahaul and Spiti. The people there requested that no school in their area should be closed,” she said.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said the decision to denotify the educational institutions with minimal enrolment, which had been opened by the BJP government at the fag end of its tenure, had been taken by the Cabinet. “Nevertheless, we will get the matter raised by our party president examined and ensure that required institutions continue to function,” said Thakur. The minister further said that the government was focusing on strengthening the institutions to ensure students get quality education.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has slammed the government for denotifying 90 more schools across the state on Saturday. “In several schools in far-flung areas which have been denotified, many students had even taken admissions. They are now facing a lot of problems. I would request the Chief Minister to reconsider the decision for the benefit of common people,” he said.

The Education Minister, however, said, “What is the point of a school with no students? There was a time when a school was needed after every one or two kms, but now even the tribal areas have good connectivity.”