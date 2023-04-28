Don't execute DCF's transfer order: CAT to Principal Secy

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 27

The Chandigarh bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed Principal Secretary, HP Forest Department, not to relieve Kunal Angrish, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Solan, till the next date of hearing fixed for May 15.

Kunal Angrish, in an application filed through advocate DR Sharma, said that the department through an order dated April 20, 2023 has transferred him from the cadre post of Deputy Conservator of Forests to Divisional Manager, Forest working division cum GMR and Factory Nahan which is a non-cadre post.

He said the transfer order was in violation of law settled by the apex court which provides for a tenure of at least two years to the cadre officer.

Moreover, his service is governed by the Indian Forest Service (Cadre) Rules, 1966 which provides that an officer may be transferred before the minimum prescribed tenure only on the recommendations of Civil Services Board. He said earlier also he was transferred vide order dated February 14, 2023 and joined as DCF, Solan, on February 16,2023.

After hearing of the arguments, the Bench comprising Ramesh Singh Thakur Member (J) and Rashmi Saxena Sahni said the applicant was earlier transferred as DCF, Solan, and had joined on February 16. Now, the respondents have again transferred the applicant to a non-cadre post. Hence, in our considered view, the applicant deserves some protection. Therefore, the respondents are directed not to execute order qua the applicant and thelatter shall not be relieved from the DCF’s post till the next date of hearing.