Don't exert pressure for transfers, officials told

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 18

The state government today issued directives to bureaucrats to not use influence or political pressure to get postings of their choice, as it adversely affected the functioning of the departments.

The Department of Personnel issued these orders, clearly cautioning IAS and Himachal Administrative Service (HAS) officers to not exert any political pressure to manage transfers and postings. “Everyone must join at their places of posting, as per the orders of the government, failing which disciplinary action will be initiated,” the order reads.

“Being a member of the premiere service, it is not appreciable to use political pressure and influence to manage transfers. This is a flagrant violation of the conduct rules and unbecoming of a government servant,” the order issued by Amarjeet Singh, Special Secretary (Personnel), reads.