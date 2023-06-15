Don’t fall prey to false promises, vote for development: Nadda

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 14

BJP national president JP Nadda today urged people not to fall prey to false promises and again vote for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Nadda, while addressing a public rally here, said that the Congress misled people to come to power but the BJP had worked to serve them, provide good governance and for the welfare of the poor.

He said that in Rajasthan, the Congress had promised to waive loans of farmers, but till date done nothing. He added, “The Congress had given 10 guarantees to the people of Himachal before the last Assembly elections but fulfilled none. Around 15,000 employees in the state have not received their salaries.”

Nadda said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the nature of politics in India. It is now the era of developmental politics rather than dynastic politics. Modi ji has strengthened democracy in the country and shunned vote bank politics.”

He said that the Congress had come to power by resorting to divisive politics in the name of caste and region. He added, “Rahul Gandhi visits foreign countries and criticises Modi ji there. But he does not stop there and also starts criticising India. He should remember that this is only in India that he still enjoys the freedom of speech when even courts did not forgive him.”

Nadda said that the country was becoming self-reliant in defence production, which was more than Rs 1 lakh crore. INS Vikrant had been built in India. He talked about initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, free foodgrains to 80 crore people, Kisan Samman Nidhi and making strides in manufacturing mobile phones and automobiles.

Nadda said that according to a World Bank report, the number of extremely poor people in India had come down to 1 per cent. “According to a Morgan Stanley’s report, India is growing at the rate of 7.2 per cent. India has emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world and the third largest market for automobiles. The Congress cries hoarse about inflation while the world says India is progressing rapidly and has become a land of opportunities,” he added.