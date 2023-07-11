Don't finalise land acquisition for railway project, says high court

Shimla, July 10
The high court has restrained the Land Acquisition Authority from finalising the process for acquiring land for the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri broad-gauge railway line.
Passing an interim order, a Division Bench issued notices to the state government, administrator, Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri broad-gauge railway line collector (land acquisition) and chief project manager of the Railways. The court passed this order on a petition by Vikram Singh of Bilaspur contending that his house was being acquired for the construction of the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri broad-gauge railway line without following the mandate of the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition (Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Act, 2013.
