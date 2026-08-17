Don’t forget sacrifices of freedom fighters: Himachal Speaker Pathania

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Saturday called upon people, particularly the younger generation, to remember the supreme sacrifices of freedom fighters who secured Independence for the country.

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Pathania was addressing a gathering at the district-level Independence Day function in Bilaspur after unfurling the national flag. He also witnessed a grand march-past by contingents of the Police, Home Guards, NCC and various schools.

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The Speaker said there was a huge difference between India of 1947 and the country today. At the time of Independence, the nation faced major challenges in education, healthcare and basic amenities. India had since steadily progressed and emerged not only as one of the world’s most populous nations but also as a rapidly rising global power, he said.

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He said the freedom enjoyed today was the result of the struggles, sacrifices and martyrdom of brave freedom fighters. Pathania highlighted the significant role played by freedom fighters from Bilaspur in the freedom movement and the contribution of soldiers from the district in safeguarding the country’s borders after Independence. Paying tribute to martyred soldiers and their families, he said their sacrifices could never be forgotten.

Referring to the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he said its walls still bore testimony to the struggles, sacrifices and torture endured by freedom fighters. Despite facing immense hardships, they never wavered in their resolve, he added. Pathania stressed the need to acquaint the younger generation with the history and significance of India’s freedom struggle.

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He also acknowledged the contribution of former Chief Ministers Dr YS Parmar, Thakur Ram Lal, Shanta Kumar, Virbhadra Singh, Prem Kumar Dhumal and Jai Ram Thakur, besides Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, to Himachal’s development during their respective tenures.