Don’t go close to water streams, tourists told

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 25

The district administration of Lahaul and Spiti has urged the tourists to avoid venturing close to the banks of water sources in Lahaul and Spiti district. The administration officials say that sudden increase in water level of water streams has been observed during summer and rainy season which can prove fatal for the visitors going near these water sources.

Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary said, “Visitors are sometimes trapped due to sudden increase in water level in streams. There have been instances in which people have lost their lives.”

“This year also, with the rise in temperature in the district, the water level of water streams is increasing in daytime. The water level at Jahlma nullah has increased and there is a possibility of floods. Similarly, other water streams of the district are experiencing an increase in water level in day time, which may prove disastrous for the visitors venturing close to water streams for recreation purpose,” he said.

“I urge locals and tourists coming to Lahaul and Spiti to travel more cautiously while passing through any water streams,” he said.