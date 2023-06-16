Don’t politicise murder case, says Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 15

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today condemned the murder of a youth in Salooni area of Chamba district and urged people and parties to refrain from giving political colour to the unfortunate incident.

Sukhu, in a statement issued here, called for ensuring unity and harmony among people living in the Salooni area. “Such an unfortunate incident should not be used to achieve an ulterior political motive at the cost of communal harmony,” he said during an informal interaction.

The Chief Minister said that the law would take its course and assured the victim’s family of the state government’s support during this hour of grief.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of all communities. He said that the culprits behind this heinous crime would not escape punishment. Stringent legal action would be taken against them.

Sukhu urged people to maintain peace and cooperate with officials investigating the case. He said that the government was alive to the situation and monitoring it seriously.