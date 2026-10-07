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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Don’t register political parties using former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh’s name, Pratibha urges ECI

Don’t register political parties using former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh’s name, Pratibha urges ECI

Former Himachal Congress chief flags proposed party names and seeks hearing before any such registration

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:55 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Pratibha Singh urges ECI not to register political outfits using late Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh’s name. File
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Former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI), urging it not to register any political party using the name of her late husband and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

She has also sought an opportunity to be heard before the commission takes any decision on applications for registration of political parties using his name.

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Pratibha said she had noticed attempts by some persons to mislead people by announcing the formation of new political parties using the name and goodwill of Virbhadra Singh. The names being circulated on social media include ‘Rashtravadi Virbhadra Congress’ and ‘Veer Congress’.

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She further claimed that attempts were being made to facilitate the formation of political parties using names such as “Raja”, “Bushahar” and “Raja Bushahar”, which she said were closely associated with Virbhadra Singh and his legacy.

She did not, however, name any individual or specify where the alleged attempts to register such political outfits were being made.

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Virbhadra Singh, who served as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister six times and also held the post of Union Cabinet Minister, is remembered with respect and affection in the state, she said.

“With Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh due in 2027, his name continues to carry considerable weight in the public,” she wrote, expressing apprehension over the possible misuse of his name in electoral politics.

“We have no objection to the freedom of any person to form a new political party, but using or misusing the name and goodwill of my late husband is not acceptable. Neither I nor any member of my family has authorised or consented to it,” she wrote.

Pratibha urged the ECI to take action and not allow or approve the formation or registration of any political party under the names mentioned in her letter, or any similar name that, she said, misuses the name of Virbhadra Singh.

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