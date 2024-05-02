Don’t rely on PM’s name, spell out vision: Vikramaditya to Kangana

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 1

Congress candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat Vikramaditya Singh today asked Kangana Ranaut to stop relying on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for everything and spell out her vision for the development of the Mandi parliamentary constituency.

“At the moment, she only parrots the name of the Prime Minister and is entirely dependent on him. I would again like to invite her for a debate on our respective vision for the Mandi parliamentary constituency. It would help the people chose their representative,” said Vikramaditya Singh here today.

Vikramaditya listed bringing Mandi under the Smart City project, creating infrastructure to boost tourism and beautifying the city, constructing two tunnels, raising One Rank, One Pension issue of the ex-servicemen and the pension-related issue of the employees as his top priorities.

Taking a potshot at Kangana, he further said that Kangana was merely a tourist who would return to Mumbai after the elections. “Kangana talks about the erstwhile royalties forgetting that the majority of the scions of the erstwhile royalties are in the BJP today. She has no knowledge of history, geographical condition of the state, facts and figures… she merely reads out the speech,” he said.

Calling Kangana a “non-starter”, he said his fight was against the BJP and disrespect shown to people by the BJP during rain disaster.

Stating that he has got a good response from all the constituencies he has visited so far, Vikramaditya advised the BJP to stick to issue-based politics. “The BJP is trying to mislead people by talking about royalty, Ram temple, Hindu-Muslim… people here are educated and they understand what the BJP is trying to do. Anyway, the BJP is losing ground in this election,” he said.

