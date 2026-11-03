Doon kids bring Mahabharata to life during annual function

Doon Kids Planet, Nalagarh, celebrated its annual function with enthusiasm and cultural fervour, presenting a series of performances showcasing students’ talent and creativity.

Husan Chand, Tehsildar, Nalagarh, attended the occasion as the chief guest. He appreciated the school management’s dedicated efforts to upgrade the institution at every level, particularly through the introduction of modern technology and innovative teaching practices.

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The programme began with a welcome address by Headmistress Shveta. Managing Director Dr Rajeev Sharma and Principal Sunil Gangta felicitated the chief guest.

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The highlight of the function was ‘Mahagatha’, a cultural presentation based on the Mahabharata. Students captivated the audience with performances depicting the stories of Krishna-Sudama, Radha-Krishna, Arjuna, Draupadi, Karna and other characters from the epic. The presentations conveyed timeless messages of friendship, devotion, courage, generosity and righteousness.

An innovative segment, ‘Mahagatha – 1,000 Years Later’, offered an imaginative glimpse into the future by blending mythology with modern technology. Other performances highlighting childhood, happiness and innocence also conveyed meaningful messages to the audience.

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The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Headmistress Rita, who expressed gratitude to the chief guest, parents, teachers and others for their participation and support in making the annual function a success.