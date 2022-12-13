Doon MLA 'gets' threat to life

Solan, December 12
Doon MLA Ramkumar Chaudhary has alleged that he received a threat from a relative of a former MLA of his constituency on Saturday.
Chaudhary’s son Ajitesh lodged an FIR after he received a voice message on his cellphone where the caller threatened to kill his father. The SP, Baddi, said an FIR had been registered on a complaint by Ajitesh.
The police said it was an internal issue between the two. Since the caller has been identified by the complainant, a probe was on to examine the voice message for its authenticity.
